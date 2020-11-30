[From the industry] ‘Get Smart About P.L.A.Y.’ says Football Legend Ian Wright as he backs the Get Set GO! Campaign urging parents to use family controls on Next-Gen consoles

This is a press release directly from the industry, selected by our editorial team for its importance, that we are reposting in addition to our usual coverage.

As the newly arrived Next-Gen consoles are set to dominate the wish lists of hundreds of thousands of gamers across the country, football legend Ian Wright has lent his name to the Get Set Go! campaign, encouraging parents and carers to use the built in family controls in every new console. Wright was interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live to explain why he is participating in this national campaign.

“I love playing games with my kids and grandkids, so I’m delighted to support the Get Set Go! Campaign,” said football legend Ian Wright. “Like me, other parents will have a lot of questions about the new consoles and games so I’d encourage them to visit AskAboutGames.com as everything is there, all in one place. Whether they want to know more about family controls or trying to get that right healthy balance of game play at home, all the information is right there for them.”

Get Set Go! is a continuation of the Get Smart About P.L.A.Y. campaign launched by the games industry earlier this year, which provides parents and care-givers with a four step process to help set parameters around play:

P – Play with your kids and understand what they play and why

L – Learn about family controls and how to install them at AskAboutGames.com

A – Ask your kids what they think and discuss ground rules with them

Y – You’re in charge, set the controls so they work for your family

Setting up new video game devices early, before they’re wrapped, ensures families can plug in and play without needing to worry about making accounts and downloading large updates. This is also the perfect time to install family controls.

Guides and tutorials on how to set the new consoles up, and deploy the family controls are available at AskAboutGames.com, where parents can also find a host of helpful guides covering the range of games platforms out there, and guides to the biggest new releases for the family.

“We want every child to be safe online, so it is brilliant that UKIE’s Get, Set, Go! campaign will give parents and carers both the tools they need to protect children and the confidence to gift games and consoles this Christmas,” commented Creative Industries Minister Caroline Dinenage.

“Video game consoles take time and require care to set up properly, and Christmas Day doesn’t provide the ideal setting for doing all that,” commented Emma Kenny, one of the UK’s leading TV psychologists.

“Children are excited and impatient, so when the only thing standing between them and playing is a download bar… well you don’t need a psychologist to tell you that’s going to cause stress for the whole family. That’s why the video game industry is encouraging parents to set up new consoles and get them ready to play before wrapping them up for Christmas.”

The campaign is supported by a new weekly podcast series. Hosted by tech journalist Will Guyatt, the series will cover everything families need to know about the new consoles, the must-have games launching with them, what parents and carers need to do before wrapping up a console and much more.

“The launch of video game consoles and buying a new one at Christmas is always exciting for families, but we know that parents and carers can find it hard to get great advice on the best ways to play,” said Dr Jo Twist OBE, CEO of Ukie, the trade body for the games industry.

“Get Set Go! aims to give parents and carers across the UK the confidence to set-up new devices, as well existing consoles, in the way that works for them, ensuring everyone has safe and sensible fun playing games this Christmas.”

In addition to advice on AskAboutGames.com, there are lists of games for families on each of the new consoles on the Family Video Game Database www.taminggaming.com. This provides information on age ratings, numbers of players and in-game purchases to help parents and carers make an informed choice.

For more information on the Get Set Go! Campaign visit AskAboutGames.com.