[From the industry] Hamburg Games Conference 2022 will focus on “Moving Markets” – digitally & on-site in Hamburg on March 2-3, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

The 13th Hamburg Games Conference on March 2nd and 3rd, 2022, invites international speakers, games industry experts, thought leaders, and trade visitors to exchange ideas at the hybrid event. Under the conference theme “Moving Markets” it will present keynotes and discussions on the constantly changing markets and business models in the games industry. For the first time, the Hamburg Games Conference is calling for topic proposals in a Call for Speakers. In addition, visitors can expect networking events, an expo area, and matchmaking both online and on-site. For the first time, the Hamburg Games Conference 2022 will pursue a hybrid event concept, where visitors can interact both in Hamburg’s Zeise Cinemas and digitally on a custom developed, playable conference platform. Tickets are available now.

Constant renewal, innovation, and change continue to be the key pillars of the games industry. New sales channels and target groups are opening up, and innovative business models are emerging. So, what will the games industry of tomorrow look like? And how do companies act with foresight and flexibility in the highly competitive games market to play a leading role in the future?

“Growth and change in the games industry received a boost amidst the global pandemic, which continues to shape its face today. We are looking forward to discussing current developments and open perspectives of the future of the industry together at the Hamburg Games Conference” says Dr. Ralph Graef from co-organizer GRAEF Rechtsanwälte.

For the first time, the Hamburg Games Conference is publicly calling for submissions of conference papers in English. The Call for Speakers runs until November 30, 2021, and submissions on the topic of “Moving Markets” are now open at www.gamesconference.com/call-for-speakers/.

The second conference track “Games Funding” will focus on news and best practices concerning games funding in Germany from the federal government, and regional funding offers from the federal states, such as the Games Lift Incubator and Prototype Funding in Hamburg.



Hamburg Games Conference: hybrid concept for the first time

This year, the Hamburg Games Conference will bring its international audience together at two locations for the first time: The first day is digital for all participants. On a browser-playable, interactive virtual cruise ship, conference visitors will meet for matchmaking and spontaneous video networking and discover new games projects and services in the online expo. The platform was developed specifically for the conference in 2021 and will be further expanded with new content and functions. For the second day of the conference, the Zeise Cinemas in Hamburg will open their doors with talks, discussion rounds, and networking events. The talks and panel discussions of the main track will also be broadcast live via the online platform.

“Drawing from the experience of the Hamburg Games Conference Online in 2021, we are once again offering international participants who cannot make the trip to Hamburg the event-feeling at home. Through the online platform, we connect participants in Hamburg with industry contacts around the world. Those who grace the ‘Gamecity Hamburg’ with a visit to the conference will also be offered the complete program on-site on March 3, including our Gamecity Treff in the evening,” says Dennis Schoubye, project lead at Gamecity Hamburg.

In 2021, the Hamburg Games Conference welcomed over 650 people from 34 countries to a digital-only edition of the conference. As an on-site event, the Hamburg Games Conference was last held in February 2020 at Zeise Cinemas – with over 400 international visitors.

Early bird tickets available now

Until December 10, 2021, business tickets for the Hamburg Games Conference are available at the early bird rate of 119€: https://bit.ly/HGC22

Ticket holders can participate in the online and on-site program of the conference as well additional opportunities to organize appointments with other participants via a digital matchmaking system, access to an exclusive business area, and guestlist places for the networking event “Gamecity Treff” by Gamecity Hamburg.

The basic ticket for 25€ includes access to the conference program online and on-site as well as selected networking events.

All current information about the Hamburg Games Conference is available at www.gamesconference.com.