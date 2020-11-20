[From the industry] How To Watch The Golden Joystick Awards 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This a news release directly from the industry or our partners, reproduced here in full in addition to our usual editorial coverage.

The 38th Golden Joystick Awards will live stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and GamesRadar on November 24th at 12.30 PST, 15.30 EST and 20.30 GMT. The Golden Joystick Awards is the world’s longest running and largest publicly voted games awards ceremony. Each year millions of gaming fans cast their votes for the games that have thrilled and entertained them most that year. This year the awards have been reimagined as an all-digital affair, so set a reminder for next Tuesday to find out which games have won the public vote and wowed the critics in 2020.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2020 are hosted by Travis Willingham, the voice of Thor in Marvel’s Avengers and Laura Bailey, voice of Abby in The Last of Us Part II and Black Widow in Marvel’s Avengers. The event will also feature musical performances from Harry Mack and Lara6683, who will be performing a selection of video games music, as well as appearances from some of the biggest names in gaming.

Millions of public votes have been cast so far to determine the winners in 20 categories, including Ultimate Game of the Year, Most Wanted Game and PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Games of the Year. Four critics choice awards will also be revealed on the night – Outstanding Contribution, Best Performer, Breakthrough Award and the Critics Choice Game of the Year.

Daniel Dawkins, Content Director, Games and Film at Future said: ‘”Join us next Tuesday for a fantastic celebration of the games, developers, performers and streamers who have enriched our lives in 2020, allowing us to connect with friends, compete, escape and adventure in new worlds. Thank you to all the fans who have voted and all the developers and creators who are joining us virtually from their homes and studios all over the world.”

Don’t forget you can still cast your vote for the Ultimate Game of the Year 2020 at goldenjoysticks.com, voting closes at 1pm GMT / 8am EST this Friday 20th November.