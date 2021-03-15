[From the industry] Indie Game incubator to start accepting applications for program supporting indies

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This press release is posted in addition to our regular editorial content

Marvelous Inc.（HQ：Shinagawa, Tokyo, President: Shuichi Motoda）announces to start accepting applications for “indie Game incubator” (“iGi”), the first online incubation program for supporting indie game developers in Japan, sponsored and supported by 8 companies and 2 organizations.

【Sponsors】in alphabetical order:

・CRI Middleware Co., Ltd. (Shibuya, Tokyo)

・Epic Games Japan LLC (Yokohama, Kanagawa)

・Intel Corporation (Chiyoda, Tokyo)

・Kakehashi Games (Nakano, Tokyo)

・NVIDIA Corporation (Japan) (Minato, Tokyo)

・Tsugi GK. (Niigata, Niigata)

・Valve Corporation (Bellevue, Washington, United States of America)

・Web Technology Corp. (Toshima, Tokyo)

【Supporting Organizations】

・Kobe Municipality, Hyogo Prefecture

・Catalan Institute for Cultural Companies (ICEC) / Catalonia Trade & Investment

Supporting our aim in activating indie games market and cultivating developers, each sponsor cooperates with iGi for contributing toward sound development and promotion of the entire game industry. While various incubation programs work in the West and Asia, such programs haven’t existed in Japan. Sponsors hope Japanese indie games scene will gain momentum by the launch of our program.

Meanwhile, Kobe municipality, which is a sister city of Barcelona in Spain, decides to support iGi immediately. Introducing iGi to educational institutes and media in Kobe, they express supporting indie game developers actively.

Furthermore, iGi seeks partnership with more companies, organizations and individuals who support our program so as to work not only with game-related companies but also with companies in other industries, educational institutes and governmental organizations as industry-academia-government collaboration. Throughout the program, we create the environment for cultivating more indie game developers, actuate creative activities, deliver Japanese high-quality indie games to the world and contribute to the development of the entire game industry.