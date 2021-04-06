[From the industry] Keywords Studios opens new state-of-the-art recording studio in Paris

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This press release was selected and posted by our editorial team due to its relevance, in addition to our normal editorial output

Keywords Studios, the international technical and creative services provider to the global video games industry and beyond, today announces the opening of its new recording studio in Paris.

Designed from the ground up to feature an industry-leading specification for audio localization, the facility will enable Keywords to meet the evolving needs of its global client base and further expand its already significant presence within the European market for video game development services.

The facility has been built using state-of-the-art technologies – including the Dante protocol, which allows a fully digital audio chain and unparalleled sound quality without degradation or unnecessary conversion of the analog audio signal – and acoustic engineering.

Traditionally, analog configurations have long runs of specialised cables that are heavy, cumbersome to manoeuvre and only allow for a single type of signal going to a single device at a time. Dante replaces those connections with a computer network, effortlessly sending video or hundreds of channels of audio over slender Ethernet cables with perfect digital fidelity.

Keywords Studios in France is the leading vendor partner for video games localization (translation and dubbing) services. Over the years the company has successfully expanded to advertisement, voice recording and dubbing for live and animated TV series, on-demand movies and documentaries.

The new Paris studio offers two recording configurations in 11 recording booths: in-auditorium and in-control-room plus booth. With varying sizes, it can provide a solution adapted to most requirements for the best possible combination and optimal results.

Thanks to Dante, audio signal can be routed anywhere, work over distance becomes possible and each studio can switch from 2.0 stereo to multichannel broadcasting for 5.1 mixing.

Michel Golgevit, President of Keywords Studios in France, commented:

“We look forward to continuing Keywords Studios’ growth with the opening of this state-of-the-art facility. This will provide our staff and clients with a superior fit-for-purpose recording environment and will enable us to deliver industry-leading localization for our clients.”

The facility reflects the growth and strength of the Keywords Audio Service Line and impressive clientbase, which includes companies such as Warner Bros, Ubisoft and Bandai Namco.

Stéphan Gonizzi, Key Accounts Director, Keywords Studios in France added:

“The Paris recording studio is a sign of Keywords Studios’ continued growth and a transformation of our many strengths into a broader offering to our customers. As the demands of consumers change, we believe this further cements our position one of the industry’s premier development outsourcers.”