[From the industry] Humble Bundle raises £22,000 for Lifelites charity

Last month, digital publisher and retailer Humble Bundle offered a bundle of games, dubbed the “Handheld PC Power Bundle,” that went on to raise over £22,000 for the charity Lifelites.

The funding was raised with the help of gamers who chose to purchase the bundle and support Lifelites. This will help to ensure the continued support of children with life-limiting and disabling conditions using hospice services across the British Isles. The charity gives children the chance to play, be creative, control something for themselves and communicate, through the magic of assistive technology.

“From our very first game bundle in 2010, a key priority area for Humble Bundle’s charity outreach has been focusing on issues related to health and wellbeing, particularly for kids,” said Kamini Tiwari, vice president of social impact at Humble Bundle. “We were thrilled to be able to work with our partners to put together this bundle supporting Lifelites’ good work, and proud that our community showed up once again to help bring some comfort to children in need.”

Rob Lightfoot, CEO of Lifelites gave his appreciation for the support from Humble Bundle and the generous gamers, “We donate specialist assistive technology packages to support over 10,000 children and young people. This generous donation will go a long way to support hospices looking after these children. Thank you!”

Lifelites has been donating their equipment and services for children using every children’s hospice across the British Isles for the past 22 years and is the only charity that does this. Lifelites continues to provide new technology, maintenance and training to hospice staff on how to use it, to ensure that as many of these children as possible will have the chance to enjoy the benefits of this technology during their short lives.