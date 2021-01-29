[From the industry] Minister of State for Digital & Culture to Keynote Interactive Futures

February’s Interactive Futures event will welcome Caroline Dinenage MP, the Minister of State for Digital and Culture, to open the conference’s discussions about talent in the games industry – and the career opportunities available to children and young people in Leamington Spa and beyond.

Interactive Futures (www.interactive-futures.com) takes place from Tuesday, February 16 to Saturday February 20 as a virtual event. It will provide practical advice and guidance to students, young people and children – plus their parents – on how to navigate their pathways into the games industry.

Conservative MP for Gosport, Stubbington, Lee-on-the-Solent and Hill Head, Caroline Dinenage was appointed Minister of State for Digital and Culture at the DCMS in February 2020. She has also held roles in Government within the Women, Equalities & Early Years departments, amongst others.

Her keynote at Interactive Futures will take place on the morning of Wednesday, February 17.

Other confirmed Interactive Futures 2021 speakers include:

Rick Gibson, CEO of the BGI – which runs the annual Games Education Summit – will be hosting a keynote panel session discussing how Leamington Spa studios are working with educators to support and nurture the next generation of video games creators.

Dr Jo Twist, CEO of Ukie, will deliver a keynote speech outlining how the games trade body is working hard to provide educational resources for all ages – and why it’s important that the UK games industry nurtures its future pipeline of talent.

Declan Cassidy, Chief Executive of Into Games, will discuss why it’s important for the industry to support and advise children from as young as primary age about a career in games.

Interactive Futures is hosted by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council.

Sarah Windrum, board director at the CWLEP and chair of its Digital and Creative Business Group, said: “This is a really exciting line-up of speakers led by the Minister of State for Digital and Culture Caroline Dinenage MP which is a real coup for the event in its third year and testament to the hard work of the team.

“Interactive Futures is an ideal opportunity for students and parents to find out more about a sector which offers a really wide range of careers and to hear about the importance of the industry throughout the UK and particularly in Coventry and Warwickshire.”

The full Interactive Futures programme (https://interactive-futures.com/conference-2021/) will include a series of dedicated conference sessions for primary school children, secondary school children and young people, Further Education and Higher Education students.

Interactive sessions will also be featured, courtesy of Digital Schoolhouse and Into Games, while one-to-one Portfolio Reviews and Advice Clinics will run throughout the four days.

It’s free to attend and tickets are available now – https://interactive-futures.com/tickets-2021/.

If you are interested in getting involved with the Interactive Futures programme, please contact Lisa Carter on 07970 164201 / lisa.carter@mimrammedia.com

If you would like more information on becoming an Interactive Futures Partner, contact Darrell Carter on 07967 947076 / Darrell.carter@mimrammedia.com