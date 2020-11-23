[From the industry] NG20+ lifts off this week

This is a press release directly from the industry, selected by our editorial team for its importance, that we are reposting in addition to our usual coverage.



Nordic Game launches this year’s second major online event, NG20+ on 25-27 November.

Doubling up on NG20, May’s successful digital debut – which pass holders can once again enjoy on Tuesday, 24 November – this week’s conference celebrates twice the Nordic Game knowledge, emotion and business in 2020, as the NG20+ live stream kicks-off at 10:30 CET on Wednesday, 25 November from Slagthuset in Malmö.

Opening the conference with Unboxing NG20+, host and Nordic Game program director Jacob Riis, along with co-hosts and Sharkmob developers Sara Casén and Rasmus Kunstlicher, will guide the live audience through this week’s exciting (and extensive) speaker program, the many activities slated for the Nordic Game Discord channel, the new Chatroulette à la Nordic Game, the highly anticipated NGDC Season IV Grand Finals and much, much more.



But for now, here’s a sneak peek at a few things you won’t want to miss at NG20+ ☺

Speakers galore!

Over 130 speakers are ready to share their knowledge, answer questions and mingle on Discord at NG20+, presented live onstage from Slagthuset as well as in exclusive pre-recorded talks created especially for Nordic Game.

Check out the complete NG20+ online schedule, including the latest live talk just announced from renowned Ubisoft Toronto game design director Richard Carillo, right here.

Join us on Discord!

Featuring a busy week of exclusive activities, giveaways and more, the Nordic Game Discord channel is back this fall for NG20+ and waiting for you!

Take a quick look here, but you’ll need to register for NG20+ to dive deep into everything that’s happening on the Nordic Game Discord channel.

Doing twice the business at NG20+

Hundreds of game companies from around the world to meet via MeetToMatch, this fall’s expanded Publisher Market and Games Capital Summit, and many, many hours of in-depth industry knowledge waiting to be unveiled in the NG20+ online program.

Best business tip of 2020? Buy a pass to NG20+ ☺

New! Chatroulette à la Nordic Game

This exclusive version of Chatroulette will be available to all pass holders each conference day from 20:00-1:00 CET (25-27 November).

Join us every evening this week to make new friends on Chatroulette à la Nordic Game. Who knows whom you’ll meet?

NGDC Season IV concludes at NG20+

After 19 months of pitch battles by talented game developers in Europe, Africa and South America, the Nordic Game Discovery Contest wraps up its fourth season with a bang!

Sixteen finalists are now set to compete live during NG20+ for the coveted NGDC Game of the Year title, while pass holders will chose their favorites on the Nordic Game Discord channel to select the season’s People’s Choice Award winner.

Learn more and check out all the NGDC Season IV finalists right here – and welcome to Nordic Game 2020!

