[From the industry] Pocket Burger Games raises $1 Million investment to create new mobile game genres

Pocket Burger Games, a new remote and creator-first game development studio building popular casual mobile games, announced it closed its Seed round with lead investor SISU Game Ventures, with the participation of RLC Ventures and Aream & Co for $1 Million to advance development, hire new talent and prepare for the release of future titles for iOS, Google Play and other platforms. The investment represents SISU Game Ventures first investment in a UK games studio.

Founded in 2021, Pocket Burger Games was created to explore a “Fantasy First” approach to game development and a deep desire to create a creator-first development culture that respects and cares deeply about the people who create games, with unlimited vacation and “Off-Menu” Fridays where creators decide how their time is best spent.

The co-founders have all come from leadership positions at groundbreaking mobile studios such as Space Ape, Gram Games and Rovio, and intend to use their learnings in top-grossing games with millions in players to find the next mass-market hit.

“It’s not just about being the first mover in a space,” says Mitchell Smallman, co-founder and CEO of Pocket Burgers Games. “It’s about finding games that SHOULD have existed by now. We’re not an idea team, we’re an audience team. Our goal is that every Pocket Burger Game has an audience that says “finally, a game for me!” and we deliver for them.”

“We were very familiar with Mitchell when he approached us,” says Samuli Syvähuoko, founding Partner at SISU Game Ventures. “And when we saw the rest of the team he had gathered, we were interested right away. It was clear pretty soon they were passionate about building the type of progressive company culture we’ve frequently seen succeed in mobile. They were a perfect fit for SISU.”

Pocket Burger Games is currently a creative team of five developers, who have worked on massive hits across the industry, including at Space Ape Games, Next Games, Gram Games, Lionhead and Rovio Entertainment. This investment round gives Pocket Burger the ability to grow its team to launch and grow its first of many titles.

