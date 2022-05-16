[From the industry] Register now to join Ukie at Gamescom 2022

Gamescom is the largest and most important business show for games in Europe and after a two-year hiatus it returns as a physical show in August 2022.

Ukie builds and manages a substantial UK stand at the heart of the business area and this acts as a magnet for international games companies and media to visit. To be an exhibitor on the Ukie stand, please read this guide to the available packages and sponsorship and then reserve your space by completing the online booking form.

For further infomation – please contact Sam sam@ukie.org.uk

Q&A about the Ukie stand at gamescom

• Where and when will gamescom take place?

Gamescom is hosted at the Kolnmesse in Cologne, Germany. The business halls, complete with the Ukie stand, will be open from Wednesday 24 August to Friday 26 August.

• What do I need to know about the Ukie stand?

The Ukie stand is located at the centre of hall 3.2 and has space for 100 UK exhibitors with dedicated tables, demo stations and meeting rooms available. Ukie takes care of all stand build and manages the reception desk. Our exhibitor packages include access to 2 meeting planning tools, marketing support, stand internet, snacks and drinks

throughout the show.

• Why should I book to be on the Ukie stand?

The Ukie stand is a major hub at gamescom and a brilliant community of UK games companies. The stand dominates the hall and is easy to find. It also attracts substantial interest from passers-by. Economies of scale allow Ukie to keep the cost

low and the support high with a fully managed reception area, marketing support, internet and drinks included in the packages. What’s more, Ukie does all the heavy lifting and stand build, so you don’t have to. All you need to do is turn up and start your meetings.

• What are the rules around COVID in Germany?

There are currently no restrictions in place in Germany. We will be adopting any legal requirements on the Ukie stand and will have our own control systems including hand sanitising stations.

• What is the cancellation policy?

If Gamescom is cancelled then your will receive a refund on your booking.

• When do I need to book?

There is an early bird booking discount available. The final date for booking (if space remains) is July 24 2022.

Any questions, please contact sam@ukie.org.uk