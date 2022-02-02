[From the industry] Safe In Our World Announces First Ever Winter Blues Bundle to support Gamers and their Mental Health

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Video Games Mental Health Charity, Safe In Our World in partnership with Fanatical, are proud to announce the upcoming Winter Blues Bundle, featuring a total of thirteen games and two DLCs with all proceeds going towards further supporting the charities endeavours. Available exclusively via the dedicated partner Fanatical the bundle, worth over £200 / $250, will be available to purchase on February 4, 2022.

At its core, Safe In Our World believes that video games can provide an excellent medium to improving mental health, whether this is through personal adventures, group missions, or everything in between. This is of significant importance throughout the winter months where, in the UK alone, around 13 in 100 people experience the Winter Blues, up to 6 in 100 people are thought to have Seasonal Affective Disorder, and the effects of reduced sunlight throughout the post-festive season are particularly detrimental to our overall mental health and wellbeing. Therefore, each unique game within the bundle has been meticulously selected to inspire and support gamers throughout this challenging season.

The upcoming Safe In Our World Winter Blues Bundle features thirteen games and two DLCs kindly provided by the charities Level Up Partners. The bundle offers players a welcome escape from reality during this difficult time of the year for mental health and wellbeing:

Dragons: Dawn of New Riders by Outright Games

by Outright Games Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion by Outright Games

by Outright Games Payday 2 by Starbreeze

by Starbreeze GRIP: Combat Racing by Caged Element / Wired Productions

by Caged Element / Wired Productions E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure by Storm in a Teacup

by Storm in a Teacup Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure by Curve Games

by Curve Games Red Faction: Geurrilla Re-Mars-tered by Deep Silver

by Deep Silver Eastside Hockey Manager by SEGA x Sports Interactive

by SEGA x Sports Interactive Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition by THQ Nordic

by THQ Nordic Pure Pool by Ripstone

by Ripstone The Persistence by Firesprite Ltd

by Firesprite Ltd The Ship: Remasted by Blazing Griffin

by Blazing Griffin Portal Knights by 505 Games

by 505 Games DLC Fall Guys: Collector’s Pack by Mediatonic

by Mediatonic DLC Fall Guys: Popstar’s by Mediatonic

Proceeds from the Winter Blues Bundle will go towards providing Mental Health training, supporting future initiatives from Safe In Our World, and extending the charities Level Up Mental Health Programme, which seeks to challenge all companies within the video games industry to unite and commit to positive change, ensuring safe and supporting work environments in regards to employees mental health, and eliminating the stigma surrounding those living with mental health conditions.

“We are enormously thankful to our Level Up partners for their contribution to this bundle, the support for Safe In Our World from the videogame industry has been huge.” Said Sarah Sorrell, Charity Manager of Safe In Our World. “We hope that this bundle can offer players a true escape from reality throughout the winter season where so many people struggle with their mental health. We truly believe that video games can be force for good, a positive light in the darker days, and this selection of games helps to prove that.”

The Winter Blues Bundle launches on Fanatical on February 4, 2022, with thirteen games and two DLCs for $8.99 with all proceeds supporting Safe In Our World.