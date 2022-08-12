[From the industry] SOEDESCO acquires Superlumen development studio

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

SOEDESCO announces the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Spanish development studio Superlumen. The acquisition is part of SOEDESCO’s strategy to expand its development capacity as the next step after opening its office in Madrid in March 2022.

Superlumen, founded in 2015, is a development studio from Murcia, Spain dedicated to the creation of unique experiences through video games. Superlumen has worked on over 70 projects, including works for prominent Spanish brands such as Regional Government of Murcia, Estrella de Levante, SUP46 and Aena. Additionally, the company has developed its own award-winning IP called DESOLATIUM.

Juan Cassinello, CEO of Superlumen, is excited about the opportunities: “After 6 years of developing virtual experiences for prominent Spanish brands, we have decided to focus more on developing our own IP. For us, this acquisition means we can do just that, without having to worry about non-development-related matters. This creates more peace of mind and headspace for creativity. We are eager to work and learn alongside our new colleagues and create the best possible video games for our audience.”

Bernardo Hernandez, General Manager of SOEDESCO Ibérica, is also happy with the acquisition: “We strongly believe the acquisition of Superlumen to be a great long-term strategic decision. The studio has a talented and passionate development team, a strong brand identity and a lot of creative potential which we intend to leave uncompromised as we move forward. We’re looking forward to bringing new IPs and games to our audience in the coming years.”