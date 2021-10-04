[From the industry] StreamElements Acquires YouTube MCN Paragon to Launch a New Partnership Model for Creators

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

StreamElements, the leading provider of engagement and monetization tools for live and Video on Demand (VOD) content creators, today announced it has acquired Paragon, a gamer-centric YouTube Multi-Channel Network (MCN) and Digital Media Company that helps digital content creators and creator collectives strengthen their channels and careers. This acquisition marks the company’s first big move after its recent funding round with the focus on leveraging Paragon’s infrastructure to help creators make a living doing what they love.

Paragon has a stellar reputation for their partnership offerings spanning content strategy, channel management, rights management, support, and optimization. As it now becomes StreamElements, several new aspects will be added to the program. This includes changing the partnership model by not taking any commissions from UGC, transactional, and standard ad revenue streams which has been standard practice among MCNs. Members will also have scaled sponsorship opportunities and be offered StreamElements’ broadcasting, monetization, and audience engagement technology and support.

“One of our goals is to grow our footprint in the Video on Demand space by introducing new features alongside our renowned community support,” said Gil Hirsch, CEO of StreamElements. “By making Paragon part of the StreamElements family, we are able to directly help many popular YouTube creators evolve their offerings and increase their audiences even more. This includes not taking a cut of their commissions from standard ad revenue which ties in with our mission of being a creator-first company.”

Paragon has worked with hundreds of creators with its current roster featuring notable influencers such as SypherPK, xNestorio, and Kiingtong, with over one billion views across the network this year so far.

“Our goal with Paragon has been to work with creators to build a strong platform with the tools and support needed to strengthen their brands and create captivating content, while providing them with new revenue stream opportunities,” said Sebastien Delvaux, founder of Paragon. “StreamElements’ plan is to offer all that we have but supercharge it with their own capabilities and benefits which will make it an even more compelling offering where creators continue to come first.”

Paragon’s talent will join StreamElements’ YouTube creator program for a new and more lucrative partnership structure replacing the current partnership model. Applying for entry to this program will be open to other creators in the coming months.