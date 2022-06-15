[From the industry] Sumo Digital expands into central Europe with new studio

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Sumo Digital is excited to announce the second PixelAnt Games studio will be opening in the Czech Republic. The expansion follows a continued period of growth for Sumo Digital with the original acquisition of PixelAnt Games in February 2021 and Sumo India Studios opening Sumo Bangalore and expanding Sumo Pune in September 2021.

PixelAnt Games Czech Republic will follow the successful studio model of the original Polish studio, working on AAA games co-development and development of its own IP in parallel. The PixelAnt Games Czech studio will be led by Eugen Harton, who has nine years of experience in the industry and has worked as a Lead Producer on projects such as DayZ and Dying Light 2.

“We’re thrilled to be growing the Sumo Digital family through central Europe” said Gary Dunn, Managing Director at Sumo Digital. “PixelAnt Games is perfectly placed to invest in the people and potential that the Czech Republic has to offer, the expansion also allows us to meet the growing demand for business whilst ensuring we continue to deliver world class games development in locations around the world”.

PixelAnt Games was originally co-founded by Adam Lasoń and Pawel Rohleder in Wrocław, Poland in 2020. Born out of a desire to change the way Polish game development works, its unique “Gamedev 2.0” concept allows for a kinder, smarter way of making games.

“The Czech Republic has a lot of experienced and talented game developers and a stable but growing market, so expansion there seemed natural to us” said Pawel Rohleder, co-founder of PixelAnt Games. “It was also crucial to us that the new studio was led by someone who would uphold our Gamedev 2.0 values and foundations as we build new studios, Eugen brings all these things to the team”

PixelAnt Games is hiring for its current Poland studio as well as the newly announced Czech Republic studio, all available opportunities can be found at www.pixelantgames.com/careers