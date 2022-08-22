[From the industry] TIGA + British Business Bank Webinar: Start Up Loans

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

TIGA is teaming up with the British Business Bank to bring you an exciting free webinar on Thursday 29 September at 11:00 am. Join us!

The primary aim of the Start-Up Loans programme is to ensure that viable start-ups and early-stage businesses have access to the finance and support they need to thrive. The programme has delivered over 94,000 loans since 2012, providing more than £870m of funding. This webinar will provide you with crucial information about Start Up Loans; including how they work, the eligibility criteria, and repayments, as well as useful tips and techniques for producing a Start Up Loan application.

Learn about British Business Bank’s exciting courses with the Open University, which provide a rich source of information on topics such as business essentials, sustainability and mental health.

Discover how to access the free guides for start-ups, plus business planning templates, and more about British Business Bank’s impressive work with RNIB and Sign Live to make their guides and contacting their customer service team more accessible.

The Guest Speaker will be Gareth Price, Customer Experience Director, Small Business Lending. Gareth Price is a Director in the British Business Bank’s Bounce Back Loans team. Gareth is passionate about building and leading high-performing and diverse teams. He was responsible for Start-Up Loans’ internal customer-facing teams; Customer Services and Customer Relations, as well as for the overall Start Up Loans Customer Experience and Contact Strategy for two years. Gareth has over 13 years of experience in private sector financial services, particularly business banking, and leadership. He is a telephony and web chat customer services specialist and has set up a number of award-nominated telephony and digital Functions within a large financial services firm.

You can sign up for the event here.