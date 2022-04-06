[From the industry] TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022 set to recognise outstanding students, education providers and best practice

TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, today announced that the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022 are open for entries.

Creative Assembly, the UK’s largest developer, behind the Total War series and an upcoming sci-fi FPS, is the headline sponsor of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022. As a multi-award-winner for their education work, Creative Assembly utilises the skills and passions of their 850 employees to provide industry outreach to students across the globe. The Awards are further supported by: BeautyLabs International, a company pioneering the future of enhanced reality in the beauty and wellness industries; and Sumo Group, the award winning international family of game development studios.

The TIGA UK Games Education Awards will be open to entry from 5th April 2022. The closing date is 31st May 2022. The winners will be announced in a fast paced virtual Awards ceremony on 6th July 2022.

Award categories:

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Artist Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Designer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Programmer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Production/Enterprise Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Computer Games Technology Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Audio Outstanding TIGA Post Graduate of the Year Outstanding TIGA BTEC Learner of the Year Innovative Teaching Award Excellence in College/University – Industry Collaboration Excellence in Games Research Diversity Award Creative Assembly Best Student Game

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

“The TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022 will recognise outstanding students, the best education providers and good practices, such as excellence in diversity.

“Our charity partner for the Awards will once again be The Passage, the caretaker for the homless community in London.

“I would like to thank Creative Assembly, BeautyLabs international and the Sumo Group, for supporting excellence in skills and learning and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022 possible. We look forward to announcing the winners of the Awards on 6th July 2022.”