[From the industry] Virtuos Secures USD150 Million Investment From Baring Private Equity Asia to Accelerate Global Growth and Fast Track Digitalization

This is a press release posted in additional to our usual editorial content.

Virtuos, a leading global game development company (“Virtuos” or the “Company”), today announced that funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (“BPEA”) have invested USD150 million in the Company. Following this investment, BPEA will become the largest external shareholder in Virtuos, alongside the Company’s 2018 investor 3D Capital Partners. Virtuos will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Gilles Langourieux who, together with the rest of the management team, still owns over 70% of the capital after the transaction.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Singapore, Virtuos is a global company with Asian roots. Since its inception, Virtuos has built a unique value proposition around art production and game development services, progressively climbing the value chain to become a specialist in delivering integrated end-to-end game development solutions for some of the industry’s most successful game franchises. The Company has grown to become a global leader in digital production services for video game development and now operates in 13 locations across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Through delivering consistent and high-quality work, Virtuos has built a strong reputation as the partner of choice for video game publishers and developers globally. The Company currently works with 18 of the world’s top 20 digital entertainment companies including Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Take Two Interactive, and Ubisoft, and has been involved in some of the industry’s most successful game titles, including Assassin’s Creed, Call of Duty, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Horizon Zero Dawn, League of Legends, NBA 2K18, and Shadow of The Tomb Raider. Virtuos has also contributed art services to some of the film industry’s biggest blockbuster franchises such as Black Panther, Jurassic World, The Avengers, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“The gaming industry and demand for its content continue to grow rapidly, and so will Virtuos as one of the largest entertainment content creators worldwide with over 2,300 employees spread across three continents,” said Gilles Langourieux, CEO of Virtuos. “This investment from BPEA, which has a long history of supporting and growing Asian-based companies, will ensure that we stay at the forefront of AAA content development and deliver high value-added services in full game co-development and end-to-end art production, and continue to be the trusted partner for publishers and developers in developing blockbuster games.”

“We are excited for our next phase of growth with the support from BPEA,” said Jasmine Cheong, CFO of Virtuos. “Alongside the expansion of our existing studios, the acquisition and establishment of new studios will allow us to expand our global footprint and offerings, enabling us to better meet the needs of our network of partners and leading publishers worldwide.”

Janice Leow, Managing Director at BPEA, will be appointed to the Virtuos Board, where she will bring her expertise in mobilizing BPEA’s framework for creating value at growing companies. “Virtuos has achieved a number of great milestones in a short space of time and we are delighted to support the business at such an exciting stage in its growth journey,” said Leow. “The gaming industry has tremendous potential for growth, and we believe that Virtuos is very well-positioned given its diverse and loyal client base, its deep global talent pool, an inclusive culture that empowers employees to perform at their best, and the Company’s long track record of partnering with clients to develop some of the world’s most popular games. We are confident that collectively, Virtuos and BPEA will drive greater value for customers, partners, and gamers globally.”

The investment from BPEA will support Virtuos in its next phase of accelerated growth and finance its buy-and-build strategy across different geographies through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The investment will also underpin the growth of Virtuos’ digital platform and the digitalization of its production platforms across its global studio network, improving productivity and scaling its ability to innovate and deliver bigger and better games for more hardware.

Virtuos was advised by Lincoln International and BPEA was advised by BDA Partners.