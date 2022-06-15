Frontier and F1 Manager team up with F1 in Schools STEM initiative

Share Facebook

Frontier Developments has announced they’ll soon be working closely with F1 in Schools, the world’s biggest student STEM initiative.

At F1 in Schools, students research, design and create their own F1 car, before racing them on a 20 metre long racetrack. The initiative is designed to both encourage kids into STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields, as well as build their communication, presentation and teamwork skills.

As part of their collaborative efforts, Frontier will join the judges panel at the 2022 Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals in Silverstone, UK. The world finals will also be an event in F1 Manager 2022, as a marketing opportunity aimed at would-be competitors.

Frontier Developments’ careers team will also attend the world finals to speak to attendees about graduate and entry level opportunities to work on the video game series in Cambridge.

Chad Young, Director of Publishing at Frontier Developments said “We are delighted to partner with F1 in Schools to support the excellent work they do in promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) related subjects,” following on with “At Frontier, we are regularly recruiting promising talent across our development and publishing teams, and we are very lucky to have a wealth of technical and creative expertise within the entire organisation, so ensuring that the next-generation have access to opportunities like the F1 in Schools competition is very important to us.”

Andrew Denford, Founder and Chairman of F1 in Schools was equally pleased with the partnership, explaining that “We’re very excited to be linking with Frontier Developments and F1 Manager 2022 at this year’s Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals. I know that their judges will be blown away by the outstanding talent of the teams competing at Silverstone. Our competition has so much synergy with the game too, with our teams taking on roles and racing their own design of cars, developing strategies and making many decisions along the way, so I’m sure all the students will be keen to put their talents to the test as a Team Principal in F1 Manager 2022.”

F1 Manager 2022 launches on August 25, 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4.