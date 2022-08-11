Frontier Developments’ board restructures as David Braben steps down as CEO

Share Facebook

David Braben has stepped down as CEO of Frontier Developments, prompting a restructuring of the board as CCO Jonny Watts is promoted to CEO.

Braben spent 28 years leading Frontier, and will continue to guide the company and its board in the newly created role of President and Founder. Frontier describes the new role as an “Executive Director position, where he will retain his leadership and vision for Frontier’s strategic direction, whilst maintaining and building key relationships within the games industry and the wider digital entertainment sector.”

“Frontier is very important to me, and I am delighted to be able to pass on my CEO responsibilities to the exceptionally talented Jonny Watts, who I know will do a terrific job. He has the perfect combination of creative leadership and gaming vision to build on the excellent momentum in the business. I am looking forward to my new role at Frontier, and this change enables me to focus on our longer-term strategic opportunities.” said Braben.

Incumbent-CEO Jonny Watts has worked with Braben for over 24 years, having performed the duties of COO for the last 10. Watts has been considered a key figure at the company for a long time, and was one of the people responsible for the Develop, Launch and Nurture strategy that Frontier believes has led to much of its recent success.

“I am excited to step up and lead Frontier into the next chapter of our growth. We have an amazing team and an exceptional culture of high-quality creativity and inclusivity. I’m looking forward to working with David and the wider Board to take us to still greater success. We look forward with great confidence.” said Watts, when asked about his promotion.

As Watts takes on the CEO role, James Dixon will be promoted and become the new Frontier Developments’ Chief Operating Officer, while Jessica Bourne will take on the role of General Counsel & Company Secretary.