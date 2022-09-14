Future plc lays off content writers and editors despite 48% growth in profits last year

Share Facebook

Future plc has laid off content writers and editors at several of their gaming and technology imprints, despite recently telling investors that they were expecting to make £269 – £271 million in profit by the end of September earlier this week.

Gaming and tech sub-brands at the content publisher affected by these structural changes include TechRadar Gaming, iMore and AndroidCentral, among others.

The lay-offs have come as a surprise to many employees, as even aside from the recent positive statement to investors, the publisher has also been reporting sizable profits. It has even been on a bit of an acquisition spree within the last 12 months, picking up 12 magazine brands from Dennis Publishing, as well as women’s lifestyle brand Who What Wear from Clique Brands.

When criticised for the move on Twitter, the publisher had this to say in response:

“It is with regret that a very small number of colleagues were affected, following a structure change to one vertical of our extensive brands. With the current climate and addressing these challenges, it was a very difficult decision for us to make.”

MCV/DEVELOP has reached out to Future plc for further comment, and hopes to fully ascertain the extent of the recent redundancies.