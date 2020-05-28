Game Dev Career Days to Take Place June 10 and 11

IndieGameBusiness and MeetToMatch have announced Game Dev Career Days, the pair’s first online career fair, which will take place on June the 10th and 11th. The career fair will put job seekers in touch with the industry’s “best, forward-thinking game companies” looking to hire both remote and onsite workers.

Companies already signed up to attend include Mipumi, HandyGames, League of Geeks, Big Ant Studios, Fundamentally Games, Remote Control Productions, Behaviour Interactive, and much more.

“Events like the Game Dev Career Days are more important than ever. IGDA’s recent survey showed that 28.4% of respondents are dealing with unemployment and an additional 21.6% are facing pay uncertainty,” said Renee Gittins, Executive Director of the IGDA. It’s wonderful to see IndieGameBusiness and MeetToMatch working hard to support these developers and the IGDA is ecstatic to partner with this event to help developers find employment during these turbulent times.”

For just $5, job seekers can purchase a ticket to attend the virtual conference, with all revenue being donated to Games for Love, a non-profit organization dedicated to easing suffering, saving lives, and creating sustainable futures for children. Free pases will also be available in order to ensure the event is accessible for everyone.

Job seekers will receive perks such as:

Submitting resumes or portfolios for positions they’re interested in.

Easily searching for the positions they are most interested in.

Growing their networks and getting to know hiring managers for a move in the future.

Enjoying a shorter time commitment and access to a wider range of companies.

“We are happy to join our first virtual recruiting event with MeetToMatch and IndieGameBusiness,” said Ina Lesser, Head of HR for Remote Control Production‘s Family. “We are excited to meet a lot of cool talented people and find ways to work together!”

For hiring managers, this career fair provides benefits such as:

Hiring managers can review and schedule video interviews with candidates they are interested in.

Growing their teams with access to talent from around the world.

Easily finding and interviewing the best candidates for open positions.

Getting better access to under-represented groups in the industry.

Saving money and cutting the time to hire dramatically.

All interested parties can register to attend here.