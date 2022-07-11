Game Dev Heroes 2022 to take place tomorrow during Develop:Brighton

Share Facebook

Game Dev Heroes 2022 will return for its biggest awards show ever on the first night of Develop:Brighton. The event, which is organised by our very own Senior Business Development Manager Alex Boucher and the recruitment specialists over at Aardvark Swift, promises to be the best one yet.

Airship Images, Creative Assembly, CMD Studio, Square Enix, nDreams, Etch Play, Games Jobs Direct, Creative UK, Cloud Imperium, EPOS, Aardvark Swift and Analog will all sponsor awards at the peer-nominated show, which intends to celebrate the people behind the scenes of the games industry.

Categories for awards include those for Programming, Design, Art, Animation, Sound, Production, QA, Marketing Hero, Community Hero and more.

According to Game Dev Heroes, the 2022 awards show saw the largest amount of nominations the event has ever seen in its history. The winners will be presented with their awards in-person at the Komedia Theatre in Brighton on July 12, 2022. The space last hosted the show back in 2019.

“I’m thrilled to be back at the Komedia for our 5th Game Dev Heroes and can’t wait to present this year’s crop of unsung talent. Expect tears, laughter and applause … sometimes all three at once!” said Boucher.

If you’d like to find out even more about Game Dev Heroes 2022, you can do so here. While both games industry events happen at the same time of year, Game Dev Heroes is an independent event from Develop:Brighton, so you’ll need a separate ticket to go. If you’d like to get a ticket and attend the show, some are still available over at Eventbrite.