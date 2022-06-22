Game Dev Heroes returns at Develop:Brighton 2022

Share Facebook

Game Dev Heroes will be back to celebrate the people behind the games we love once again at this year’s Develop:Brighton conference. The event will take place on the first night of the conference (that’s July 12, 2022) at the Komedia Theatre.

This year’s GDH awards show had the largest number of nominations the event has ever seen, and after careful consideration, their panel of expert judges has decided upon a shortlist that can be found here.

2022 also brings with it a change to the Marketing and Community Hero Award, splitting it into two awards — Marketing Hero and Community Hero, allowing for more specific awards spotlights to be put on people with ever important (and very different) consumer-facing job roles in the games industry.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the in-person Game Dev Heroes event, which will be going on sale soon. If you are interested, then you’ll want to sign up for their mailing list and make sure that you get notified early enough to be near the start of the queue.