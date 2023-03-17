Game Devs of Color Expo will return in September

Share Facebook

Game Devs of Color Expo (GDoCExpo) will return later this year.

The 8th annual version of the event will be held online between September 27 – 30, 2023, and submissions are now open for panels, speakers, and featured games.

All of the event’s speakers are paid, and there are no fees to exhibit your video game during the expo. Last year’s expo saw 79 speakers take part, and put the spotlight on over 70 games with a curated Steam showcase and sale. Game Devs of Color Expo is a non-profit, they have distributed more than $360,000 to game creators of colour in the last four years.

“Our event is part of a larger effort to build lengthy and sustainable careers for people of color who make games,” says Catt Small, GDoCExpo co-founder and co-organizer.

“We’re excited to continue having real conversations about the industry while highlighting cutting-edge work by our community. Attendees will leave the expo feeling connected, invigorated, and hopeful about the future of games.”

If you’d like to submit a panel or game, or apply to be a speaker, you can do that here.

If you’d like to learn more about the Game Devs of Color Expo, you can find more information on their official website.