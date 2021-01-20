GAME introduces measures to prevent PS5 scalpers

Share Facebook

Following claims from a scalping group, who said that they had acquired over 2,000 PS5s from GAME, the UK retailer has pledged to check every order so that they can prevent the practice.

In a statement issued to VGC, GAME stated that it would ensure that only one PS5 is sold per customer.

“PlayStation 5’s continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply,” said a GAME spokesperson. “We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks and order updates such as cancellations following these checks take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email. At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers. Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”

The new measures came in after the scalping group, who’s Tweets are now protected, bragged that they had successfully acquired over 2,000 PS5s from the retailer.

“2K+ Checkouts, thousands in profit made,” it bragged. “Just keeps getting easier every time.”

Both Sony and Microsoft have struggled to meet demand for their new consoles, since they launched in November last year. This has led, predictably, to opportunistic sellers buying the consoles in bulk to sell at a profit. It has become such a concern that MPs have called for legislation to prevent scalping.