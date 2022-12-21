GAME OVER: April 2022

Share Facebook

Unreal Engine 5 officially launched for developers not working on Fortnite in April.

Thanks to its new advances in game development technology, and a broadening of scope at the Epic Games campus, good looking video games and television VFX could now be achieved more easily than ever before.

We love a good LED AR wall alien planet or spaceship over here at the MCV/DEVELOP office, so we’re mostly excited to see if its proprietary technology tools like Nanite and Lumen will eventually be used to make all of the new Doctor Who and Star Trek on the way as pretty as Star Wars series The Mandalorian. We can only hope.