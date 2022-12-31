GAME OVER: December 2022

Richie Shoemaker 22 hours ago Business News, Consoles, Development News, Highlight, Mobile, PC, Publishing, Retail, VR & AR

As is often the way of things, the year appears to be ending much like it began, with Microsoft’s bid to acquire Activision Blizzard dominating the headlines. Everything has hinged, it seems, on whether Microsoft would continue to release Call of Duty on Sony hardware, despite Microsoft saying it kinda sorta maybe would, while Sony assumed it wouldn’t, because it kinda sorta maybe wouldn’t if roles were reversed.

The bad news, for those that bought a PlayStation 5 this year hoping to be forever free of Call of Duty’s annual tyranny, is that after months of both companies’ legal whining in courts across the globe, Microsoft has signed up to releasing Call of Duty on Sony hardware for the next ten years, assuming of course that the deal to acquire Activision goes through. It will be kinda hilarious if it doesn’t. (It will.)

Tags

About Richie Shoemaker

Prior to taking the editorial helm of MCV/DEVELOP Richie spent 20 years shovelling word-coal into the engines of numerous gaming magazines and websites, many of which are now lost beneath the churning waves of progress. If not already obvious, he is partial to the odd nautical metaphor.

Check Also

Q&A: Eduardo Goncalves, head of creative talent acquisition for Keywords Studios UK and Europe on recruitment

Ahead of next month’s DEVELOP/JOBS, Richie Shoemaker questions a number of recruitment experts, to see what how working and finding work in today’s games industry is changing and the issues studios and potential hires might have to face

© Copyright 2023, MCV. BizMedia