GAME OVER: July 2022

Nintendo acquired Tokyo’s Dynamo Pictures in July and renamed it Nintendo Pictures, immediately causing Mushroom Kingdom fans to worry about Hollywood’s second stab at a Super Mario Bros. movie, despite the fact that Dynamo was known more for its game related content than anything that goes with popcorn.

Gamers need only an announcement to assume the sky is falling and this was no different, but of course we’ve all seen the trailers now and reckon the movie due for release on April 7th (which we’ve all taken the day off for) looks quite good.