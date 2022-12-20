GAME OVER: March 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the games industry mobilised to offer its support, proving that when united and single-minded it can be a source for good in the world (and make up for some of the NFT shenanigans it had indulged in previously).

Support flowed from all levels, from charity streams and game bundles, to countless examples of game sale revenue sharing and practical support from developers and publishers with studios in Ukraine and neighbouring counties.

At the tip of a veritable iceberg of game industry effort, Riot raised $5.4 million from battle pass sales, the itch.io Bundle For Ukraine managed $6.3 million, Humble’s Stand With Ukraine game bundle raised more than $20m, and Epic donated $144 million from Fortnite sales.