GAME OVER: May 2022

Having sired 29 increasingly successful titles between them, Electronic Arts and football’s world governing body properly went their separate ways this month, saying that as soon as their latest progeny, FIFA 23, left the roost, EA would quietly move out and get on with its life, while FIFA would sleep with anyone.

Ranting in a press release, FIFA president Gianni Infantino slurred, “I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans. The FIFA name is the only global, original title and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST.”

Fast forward to November and FIFA reveals four new games in time for the World Cup, the sum of which is characterised by Kotaku as “awful crypto/metaverse shit”. Infantino proving that he’s not quite as in tune with gamers as he would claim to be with gay people, the disabled, migrant workers and women.