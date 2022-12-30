GAME OVER: November 2022

Share Facebook

Games industry professionals spent much of the month packing their Twitter bags as they searched for an alternative social media platform not in thrall to someone who carries a bathroom sink into work on their first day and rashly implements policies that alienate advertisers almost as much as loyal employees and users.

Much of the searching appears to have been in vain, however, after Mastodon confused and isolated newcomers, while Hive couldn’t run for more than three minutes without crashing in the middle of writing a new post. At time of writing, the great Twitter exodus is on hold, pending the outcome of further misguided updates from the Chief Twit.