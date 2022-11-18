Game Wave Festival announces full list of speakers and schedule

The Game Wave Festival has announced both its schedule, and a full list of speakers for its 2022 event. 

Game Wave Festival 2022 will be held between November 28 and November 29, 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia at the Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel, and intends to “provide an intersection of business, education and entertainment for anyone who is or wants to be involved in the gaming industry”, encouraging networking and other collaboration between its many visitors.

Some of the speaker highlights include the following:

Grow your Games with Data: How to Choose and Integrate Product Analytics
by Julia Iljuk

Taking Advantage of Machine Learning in Game Prototyping
by Sercan (Sarge) Altundaş

From Outcast to CEO
by Elizaveta Petruchuk

Creating Games for Yourself or your Audience?
by Mohammad Ali Sharpasand

Role of a Producer in Game Development
by Jinesha Gandhi 

If you’d like to see the full schedule and list of speakers, you can find that here.

If you’re about to sign up for Game Wave Festival 2022, and would like a 20% discount, then you can enter the GWFRIEND code as you checkout over here.

