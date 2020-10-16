GameFly bought by Alliance Entertainment

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

GameFly, a US-based gaming rental service, has been acquired by Alliance Entertainment.

Explicit details of the deal are not known, but Alliance Entertainment has already added movies, game accessories, consoles, and collectables through GameFly’s digital channels. The new partnership will also seek to boost subscriptions for the postal rental service, by expanding its library of games.

Alliance Entertainment describes itself as the largest wholesale distributor of music and movies in the US, and counts companies such as Funko, Wizards of the Coast and Fantasy Flights as among its partners.

Meanwhile, GameFly, founded in 2002, is a rental service that mails games directly to your door. Back in 2018, EA acquired GameFly’s cloud gaming subsidiary.

“We’re intensely focused on listening to what our customers are telling us, and then finding ways to give them what they are asking for. Alliance is the largest distributor of physical media in the US, and we’re using our expertise with GameFly’s nearly 20 years of experience in subscription game rentals to imagine new offerings that previously were not doable,” said Alliance co-owner and CEO Jeff Walker, who is now listed as CEO and co-owner of GameFly.

GameFly will continue to operate independently, though when asked about potential layoffs, a spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz that “there were a handful of positions eliminated after the close, but no more are planned.”