GameHouse launches the Me Time – Game Time campaign, following research study

In recognition of Women’s History Month, puzzle and narrative game developer GameHouse will be launching a ‘Me Time – Game Time’ campaign to encourage women not to feel guilty about spending their free time on video games.

A survey by GameHouse recently revealed that out of over 800 US and UK consumers, 74% of women are playing mobile games every day, with 67% of them saying that mobile games are a vital part of their daily relaxation and ‘me time’. This is slightly more than men, only 71% of which said they also played on mobile every day.

Around three quarters of women are playing games, and women make up about half of video game consumers, but women were also definitely more prone to feeling guilty for relaxing with their mobile phones than their male counterparts, with 15% regularly feeling guilty for relaxing on a game compared to only 7% of men. This is despite the fact that gaming ranked in the top seven for ways women liked to spend their time on mobile devices, not far below watching TV and listening to music.

“Thanks to our unrivalled heritage of the past 25 years in the genres that women engage with the most, GameHouse aims to own the ‘Me Time – Game Time’ mobile gaming experience.” said Simonetta Lulli Gómez, CEO of GameHouse.

“As a company we are on a mission to design around female player habits and gaming preferences and to encourage women to take their ‘me time’ and enjoy it! We believe that GameHouse’s casual mobile and PC gaming experiences, with strong relatable characters and story narrative, provide the perfect escape from day-to-day commitments, to unwind and recharge your batteries.”

“Our research shows that women seek ‘me time’ but feel guilty about taking it and that women find mobile gaming to provide the perfect escape, a means to unwind and have fun.” added Emmi Kuusikko, Head of Product Strategy, Insights and Growth at GameHouse.

“GameHouse’s ‘Me time – Game time’ campaign celebrates female gamers across the world and encourages women to claim their me time – we all need it!”