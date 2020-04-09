Gamer Network’s EGX event slated for September 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Consumer, trade and careers event EGX will go ahead at London’s Excel centre on September 17th-19th, 2020.

“We are working closely with Excel to ensure the health and safety of our fans, visitors and partners at EGX, providing a safe and exciting place to meet, discover and celebrate great games, and like all of you, we are following the circumstances at the venue very closely,” said organisers Gamer Network and ReedPop. “Our number one priority continues to be the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, industry partners and staff and as such, we will remain guided by the expert advice of the public health authorities.”

“We are doing the best we can during this unprecedented time, looking to the future with hope while we work now with diligence, constantly monitoring the situation and following guidance from the UK government,” said David Lilley, head of events, UK, ReedPop.

“This is clearly a situation that will keep evolving and whilst we might not have all the answers right now, we will do all we can to keep everyone informed and updated when we do. In the meantime we would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our exhibitors and partners who continue to be incredibly supportive of EGX during these challenging times.”

“We look forward to welcoming you to EGX 2020 in September. In the meantime, stay safe, stay inside and take care,” a press release said, adding that the EGX team “is exceptionally proud” of its partner Excel London “for its leading role in supporting the UK in its fight against the spread of COVID-19 and becoming the first NHS Nightingale hospital in the country”.

The coronavirus is affecting the games industry all over the world and in a myriad of ways. In response to the pandemic, E3 2020 has been cancelled as has GDC and EGX Rezzed – although it subsequently ran as a digital event – and Develop:Brighton 2020 has been postponed to November. Both Mojang and Electronic Arts have cancelled scheduled live events.

Gamescom, however, still hopes to proceed as planned.

UK industry trade bodies Ukie and TIGA have also produced guidance to support employers and their staff during the pandemic.