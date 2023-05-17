Games Careers Week will return this June

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Games Careers Week will return for its third year this June.

The week-long national festival, which is organised by The National Videogame Museum, will celebrate careers in games, as well as showcase diverse opportunities and pathways into video games for young people with its events, media and other online activities.

It will run from Monday June 19, 2023 until Sunday, June 25, 2023, and will as usual do its best to encourage young people to get into the video game industry, as well as inform parents on both how lucrative and credible a career in video games can be.

Games Careers Week will receive support from its co-sponsor Boneloaf, as well as partners Into Games, Grads in Games, NextGen Skills Academy and Women In Games in 2023. Representatives from these groups and companies will deliver an assortment activities and events, as well encourage schools, universities and games studios to join in on the fun and edutainment with both learning resources and event ideas.

Among the events will be a “Why do Video Games Matter” debate on June 21 at Leeds Trinity University, before a careers fair at the NVM on June 22 and 23 which will feature STEM based workshops, portfolio building activities and the chance to interact and network with industry ambassadors in attendance.

“Games Careers Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate the fantastic range of careers in the games industry. We are excited to be hosting a two day career fair at the NVM which will showcase alternative pathways into the industry, give students opportunities to take part in workshops, speak to industry professionals and experience our interactive museum,” said Stacey Jubb, head of learning at the NVM.

“If you are wanting to embark on a career in games but not sure how or where to start, our careers fair is the place to be!”

Additional Games Careers Week events are expected to be scheduled for the festival in the near future, and you can find out all about them over on their official website.