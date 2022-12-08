Games Growth Summit will happen in London next February

Share Facebook

Games Growth Summit will take place at Barclays HQ in London on February 23, 2023.

It will be an all-day event, and should prove useful for games industry companies currently looking to get bigger, including a wealth of content on finance, accounting, investment, tax relief and other legal issues.

Well-known companies like Indigo Pearl, Green Man Gaming, Excalibur Games, Nerd Pirates, Double Eleven, Playtra and Charles Russell Speechlys are all set to attend and take part throughout the day.

“We’re faced with a lot of financial uncertainty in the market and want to provide a day of honest talks and panels that can help businesses look at the bigger picture.” said Vanessa Joyce, Games Growth Summit co-founder.

“We’ve put together a solid team of speakers, and I’m confident that many attendees will go away feeling more positive about their future and have picked up some good contacts there too. This has been a real labour of love, and I’m grateful for all the support that our partners have given, including Barclays. We want to take the format to other regions, so watch this space.”

If you’d like to find out more information about the event, you can do that here.

If you want to discuss sponsorships for GGS, you should email vanessa@analogbizdev.com