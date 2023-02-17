Games industry event FORMAT will return to Manchester in May

Share Facebook

FORMAT.GG will return to Manchester later this year.

The upcoming event will take place at Manchester’s Impossible MCR bar on May 25, 2023, and promises to bring together the games industry in the North for a night of drinks, dancing, networking and video games.

The event will take place across three floors of the venue for the first time ever, and will put the spotlight on over 24 game studios in attendance, including the likes of Flix Interactive, Ubisoft, Radical Forge and more. It will also see FORMAT host a charity raffle, fundraising for Safe in our World for the first time in the event’s history.

“FORMAT 2023 has been in the works for a long-time and our team has assembled what is turning into our biggest event to date. We’ve added a third floor of game studios, introducing fashion pop up shops, live music, and launching our VIP industry night the evening before our 2023 launch party, and I can’t wait to reveal what is coming. Every year FORMAT grows stronger, but our 2023 launch party is going to be bigger than any event we’ve done before.” said Simran Whitham, CEO at Format.GG.

“I’m super excited to be bringing together game studios, industry community leaders, and content creators from around the UK for the 2023 season of the UK’s biggest games industry nightlife event.”

If you’d like to learn more about the event you can find it on FORMAT 2023’s official Fatsoma event page.

If you do decide to go, then don’t forget to use the checkout code FRM_MCR25 for a 25% discount on your tickets.