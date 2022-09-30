GamesAid announces first GamesAid Gala charity fundraiser event

Vince Pavey

GamesAid has announced that its first-ever gala event will take place later this year in London. 

At the dinner event on November 30, 2022, a presentation will celebrate the work done by GamesAid partners like AFK: Working with Disabilities, Autistica, Lifelites, Solving Kids Cancer, The Clock Tower Sanctuary and Winston’s Wish in the last year, as well as fundraising efforts by other industry supporters and volunteers. Special recognition awards will also be given to fundraisers by the charity.  

Ticket sales for the event are also being used to raise money for the partner charities, making the gala itself serve as another way for the games industry charity to raise much needed money for worthy causes.

If you’d like to find out more about the GamesAid Gala, or would like to purchase tickets, you can do that here.

