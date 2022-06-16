GamesAid charity selection process to begin next week, sign ups end this week

Share Facebook

GamesAid is about to choose the list of causes that they’ll provide funding to at the end of financial year 2022/2023, and it’s not too late for you to get involved. Voting will take place between June 20, 2022 and June 26, 2022, but to be eligible to take part in the voting this year, you’ll need to sign up before June 17, 2022.

You can sign up to vote for free here, and we’d really suggest that you do.

The charities that are shortlisted for member support votes this year are Access Sport, AFK – Working With Disability, Autistica Play, Emerge Advocacy, Everyone Can, Lifelites, MAPS, Solving Kids Cancer, The Amber Foundation, The Clock Tower Sanctuary, Winston’s Wish and Wood Street Mission.

Last year, GamesAid provided crucial support to groups like Access Sport, Autistica, Everyone Can, Lifelites and MAPS.

If you’d like to find out more about any of these registered charities, GamesAid has all the information you’ll need (as well as links to their websites) on this page here.