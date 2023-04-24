GamesAid has invited the games industry to a bake off

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

GamesAid is hosting its first ever national baking competition and sale to raise money for disadvantaged young people across the UK.

The GamesAid Bake Off will be held on May 18, 2023, and will encourage people from the games industry and students on relevant university courses to bake, sell and eat cakes with video game themes at their workplaces and places of study.

Each bake site will also allow participants to win various prizes for taking part, to encourage people to get involved in the charity fundraising efforts. The winners in different categories will go on to a nationwide competition judged by a virtual panel of experts where the very best of the best will be decided.

“We’re really excited to run our first ever nationwide GamesAid Bake Off”, said George Osborn, co-chair of GamesAid. “We’d love for everyone in the industry to pull together and create some brilliant bakes to support the bake off and, most importantly of all, raise money for fantastic charities in the process.”

If this sounds like something you’d be into, you can register your interest to take part in the GamesAid Bake Off over on their official website.