GamesAid members can now nominate charities for 2023/2024 support

GamesAid has opened up its charity selection process for 2023/2024, and is asking its members for nominations for charities that support disadvantaged children.

The umbrella charity chooses five varied and important causes each year to support financially. Which charities are supported is decided upon by its members from within the UK games industry, in a vote that follows the nominations process.

Charity causes can be nominated for support if they:

Demonstrate that they support disadvantaged children or young people in the UK

Have a turnover of less than £3 million GBP a year

Spend less than 30% of their running costs on administration

Are proposed by a GamesAid member

Charities are also being encouraged to submit themselves. Those that do so and meet the criteria will still go on to a final vote by GamesAid members, and are just as eligible for financial support from the group.

”GamesAid has helped raise over £4m for children’s charities since it was first founded and we want to continue that amazing work this year.” said George Osborn, co-chair of GamesAid.

“We encourage charities to put themselves forward for this year’s selection process to have a chance to benefit from the support of the wonderful UK games industry community.”

Nominations for GamesAid 2023/2024 charity selections will be open until April 7, 2023. If you’d like to find out more, or put a charity forward, you can do that here.

If you’re not yet a member of GamesAid, and are working in the UK games industry or studying on a games industry related university course, you can sign up here.

If you represent a charity and would like to apply for GamesAid support, you can do that with this form.