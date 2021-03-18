Gamescom 2021 is planned as a hybrid event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Gamescom 2021 is being planned as a hybrid event, combining both on-site and digital elements.

While Gamescom saw success with its all-digital approach in 2020, the exhibitors believe that the possibility of trying out games on-site is an integral part of the event, and is therefore planned to combine the physical and digital for this hybrid event.

The event will run from Wednesday, August 25 to Sunday, August 29.

Due to safety concerns, not all of the previous exhibitors will be allowed to participate, and the number of available tickets will be significantly reduced. Tickets are planned to go on sale in May 2021.

The event will feature:

An entertainment area especially designed for a reduced amount of on-site visitors, which focuses on the testing of new games live on-site including a digital queue management system

A further developed gamescom now as a central meeting point on the web for gaming fans from all over the globe

Gamescom shows familiar from previous years such as the gamescom: Opening Night Live or the gamescom studio

An event arena that offers space for special programme items such as eSport competitions or cosplay shows

A business area expanded to include Hall 11 in order to offer as many trade visitors optimal networking conditions also in 2021

A first ever online B2B platform called “gamescom biz” that is based on the already tried and tested DMEXCO @home concept, which in addition to corporate and product presentations also offers lead tracking as well as extensive networking and matchmaking functions

Developer conference devcom will once again feature a range of options for game developers on the topics game development, tech & tools, art & animation and diversity. Meanwhile the Gamescom congress will serve as a think tank for digitalisation far beyond the games industry and addresses creative artists, teachers, politicians, scientists, journalists and industry representatives from all sectors.

“In late summer, we are striving to make an on-site gamescom event possible for the gaming fans again at last,” said Felix Falk, Managing Director of game – the Association of the German Games Industry e.V. and co-organiser of gamescom. “We will hereby be placing a focus on the superfans and the on-site testing of the latest games this year. At the same time, gamescom 2021 will once again reach millions of people worldwide as a result of the further developed digital offers.

“The results of the community surveys confirm this concept, which we have developed in close cooperation with many of the most important exhibitors. Without doubt, the preparations for all people involved will be much more demanding than usual in the light of this special situation. But the enthusiasm of the gaming community definitely makes these efforts worthwhile!”

Further details on the participation options can be found on the Gamescom website.