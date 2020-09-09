Gameye closes second investment round and announces second Industry Insights Digital online event

Share Facebook

On-Demand Multiplayer Scaling specialist Gameye has announced today that they have closed an investment round of $2.4 million, led by Lakestar and including Volta Ventures. This marks Gameye’s second successful investment round, following the completion of their Seed Round of $1.6 million in 2019.

“Our team is thrilled we were able to convince new investors like Lakestar of Gameye’s mission and that previous investors renewed their trust in Gameye”, says Sebastiaan Heijne, CEO of Gameye. “By partnering with Lakestar and Volta Ventures we have added more world class investors to our team, which enables us to cement Gameye as the technology leader in flexible scalable multiplayer computing power”.

‘We are delighted to bring Gameye into Lakestar’s portfolio’, added Mika Salmi, managing partner at Lakestar. “Gameye’s tech is leading the world with its innovations in the rapidly growing cloud and multiplayer game sector. Any game company and developer that wants the best performance on a global scale needs to be on Gameye’s platform.”

Additionally, Gameye has announced that it will host their second digital Industry Insights Conference, with speakers from Microsoft, Paladin Studios and Photon Engine. After a successful first iteration, the second will follow the same formula, offering free online sessions talking about key industry issues, led by high profile speakers.

“After the overwhelmingly positive reactions to our first online Industry Insights event in May, we were really eager to host a second edition. We are beyond excited that after Tencent Cloud and several game studios participating last time, we could get Microsoft, Paladin Studios and Photon Engine as speakers for the second edition. By continuing with this series of free events, Gameye continues to create unique contact moments and an educational environment for industry members,” said Jürgen Stirnweis, head of marketing and PR at Gameye.