Gaming forum ResetEra acquired for $4.55 million

Gaming forum ResetEra has been acquired by M.O.B.A. Network for the sum of $4.55 million.

That $4.55 million will be paid in cash in two tranches, with $3.55 million paid upon closing, and an additional $1 million to be paid by 31 December 2021.

Following the acquisition, the current operational team behind ResetEra will continue to “moderate and engage with the community and work with M.O.B.A. Network on future product development.”

“We are very excited and proud to welcome ResetEra.com – one of the world’s largest gaming forum and community brands – to our growing number of brands,” said Björn Mannerqvist, CEO of M.O.B.A. Network. “ResetEra.com has great growth potential, and we see significant opportunities to develop ResetEra.com, continue to grow traffic flows, improve the sales development and extract synergies within the M.O.B.A. Group.”

“ResetEra.com is another step in our strategy to grow through acquisitions and create more relevant communities with attractive, growing target groups that many companies want to expose themselves to,” said Björn Mannerqvist.

ResetEra was founded in 2017, following the demise of another gaming forum, NeoGaf. In a Q&A hosted on the forums, the new owners promised to keep the forums mostly unchanged, saying:

“What will this change here at ResetEra?​ Not much! It’ll mainly just be someone else keeping the lights on. There will be no imposed changes to the rules or to the staff. Members will not have to change how they post. B-Dubs has agreed to stay on as general manager. At the staff’s request, and with the new owners’ permission, I will continue to make myself available as a consultant in case they ever believe I can be helpful.”