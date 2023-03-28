Gavin Raeburn announces new AAA studio Lighthouse Games

Share Facebook

Playground Games’ founder and former studio head Gavin Raeburn has announced that he has set up a new game development studio.

The studio is called Lighthouse Games, and its team is made up of industry veterans, including some of the other founding members of Playground Games that worked on the creation of the Forza Horizon series. Raeburn will once again serve as studio head.

“I’m delighted that 30 former colleagues and other industry heavyweights have chosen to join me at Lighthouse.” said Raeburn.

“With Horizon, Playground and I created one of the most successful Xbox franchises of all time. We delivered significant commercial success year after year, to massive critical acclaim, following the success from my time at Codemasters leading Dirt, Grid and F1. That DNA is now at Lighthouse, and with it, we intend to build something truly special using all our experience to create a new genre-defining franchise.”

Lighthouse is currently hard at work in Leamington Spa on an as-of-yet-unannounced new intellectual property, and is recruiting new staff members at every level, across all disciplines.

If you’d like to check out their job listings, you can find those over on their company website.