Gayming Magazine launches LGBTQ-focused games awards

Gayming Magazine, the online video game outlet, is launching “the world’s first award ceremony celebrating all that is great about LGBTQ video gaming.” The awards, which will celebrate games that represent and champion the LGBTQ community, will take place next year.

“The Gayming Awards will be the world’s first award ceremony celebrating all that is great about LGBTQ video gaming,” reads the announcement. “The Awards set out to celebrate the achievements of the global gaming industry in representing and championing the LGBTQ world through video games.”

The voting will be presided over by a panel of 20 LGBTQ judges, with voting taking place in November and December 2020. The winners will be announced at a central London awards show in February 2021, hosted by comedian Suzi Ruffell.

The awards are supported by UKIE, Games London and Out Making Games.

The categories are as follows: