GDC 2023 is officially complete

This year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) has concluded.

The 2023 GDC event played host to over 1,000 speakers, over 330 exhibitors, and over 700 lectures, summits and roundtable discussions. It also hosted the Independent Games Festival Awards and the Game Developers Choice Awards. It welcomed more than 28,000 visitors, which is more than double the number of last year’s in-person attendance.

At workshops and sessions, developers shared their insights into hit games like The Last of Us, Dead Space, God of War Ragnarök, Horizon Forbidden West, and more. There were also game and tech announcements, including Valve’s Counter-Strike 2 and Razer’s universal Interhaptics SDK.

GDC was also a great space for those that adore independent games and experimental ideas, showcasing both the Independent Games Festival’s finalists as well as an alt.ctrl.GDC playable exhibit that put the spotlight on alternative controllers in a myriad of different shapes, sizes and sensibilities that succeeded in transforming the way that people play and interact with video games.

“This week’s conference was focused on the in-person experience, and the incredible attendance numbers show game developers’ strong desire to connect and learn together. We’re so happy to see our friends and colleagues again in an environment that fosters these insights and relationships,” said Stephenie Hawkins, director of event production for media and entertainment at Informa Tech.

“The focus of this year’s conference was community, jobs and accessibility, and on each of those fronts, we’ve proudly introduced new ways for attendees to find their respective tribes, join the fun through any level of physical capabilities, and create a path towards great interactive experiences.”

GDC will return to The Moscone Center in San Francisco between March 18-22, 2024. The call for submissions for GDC 2024 will open this summer.

If you’d like to find out more about the Game Developers Conference in the meantime, you can check out their official website.