GDC Relief Fund distributed to over 170 developers

The GDC Relief Fund, which was formed in response to GDC’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has distributed $148,714 so far to 177 applicants, with an average payout of $697.59.

The fund was created by WINGS Interactive in collaboration with games industry partners worldwide. United in their drive to aid their industry peers, gamedev.world, Google, Facebook Gaming, Oculus from Facebook, Redbeet Interactive, Landfall Games, Raw Fury, AMD, Nordisk Film Games, Double Fine Productions and many more supported the GDC Relief Fund.

“Ever since the GDC Relief Fund has been set up I couldn’t stop telling everyone around me about how the indie game industry is the most we-stick-together and caring community I’m part of” said Julia Jeanneret, Lead Designer at Naraven Games. “For a studio as tiny as us that couldn’t even afford to send more than one person to GDC, having this money go down the sink would have been more dangerous than just a blow.”

The extra funds raised will go towards ELEVATE 2020: GDC Relief Fund Accelerator. ELEVATE is a 15-week global online incubator for indie game developers impacted by COVID-19 and the resulting cancellations. The program will offer development guidance, mentorship, community, events programming and milestone-based stipends for struggling indie game developers.

Interested developers can find more about ELEVATE and register interest here.