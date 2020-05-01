GDC Summer will be an all-digital event

Share Facebook

GDC Summer, the replacement for the cancelled Game Developers Conference in March, will now take place online due to the coronavirus crisis (via GI.biz).

The event was originally planned to take place from August 4-6th, and there is currently no word on if these dates will be changed now that it is an entirely digital event.

In the announcement, GDC stated:

“We have been continuously reviewing the best ways to serve the game development community over the past few months as the world has continued to adapt to developments.

“While we very much look forward to meeting again in person as soon as possible, we are moving forward with a plan to transform GDC Summer into an all-digital event, in order to best serve our community.

“As so many game developers embrace remote working arrangements and online collaboration, we’re inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection, and will work hard to deliver the high-quality content and networking opportunities GDC attendees have come to expect.

“We believe in the power of gathering our community to share, inspire, and strengthen our industry and are committed to providing that opportunity in August. We look forward to sharing more information about GDC Summer soon.”

GDC Summer was the result of GDC’s postponement in March, which came after a series of companies pulled out of the events due to the then-early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.